Now Available

At the height of WWII, five idealistic young Americans receive a mysterious letter from the OSS, asking them if they are willing to fight for their country. The men and women from very different backgrounds--a Texan athlete with German roots, an upper-crust son of a French mother and a wealthy businessman, a dirt-poor Midwestern fly fisherman, an orphaned fashion designer, and a ravishingly beautiful female fencer from Princeton -- all answer the call of duty, but each for a secret reason of his or her own. They bond immediately, in a group code-named DRAGONFLY.

 

Soon after their training, they are dropped behind enemy lines and take up their false identities, isolated from one another except for a secret drop-box, but in close contact with the powerful Nazi elite who have Paris under siege.

 

Thus begins a dramatic and riveting cat-and-mouse game, as the young Americans seek to stay under the radar until a fatal misstep leads to the capture and the firing-squad execution of one of their team. But...is everything as it seems, or is this one more elaborate act of spycraft?

Leila Meacham Dragonfly

Now Available

CROWNING DESIGN

From the beloved, New York Times bestselling author of Roses, comes a beautiful, classic romance about letting go of the past and finding the courage to embrace love, set against the heights of the Rocky Mountains.
 
A tender, classic love story about the secrets that linger in our hearts and the choices that set us free...
 
Some people aren't meant for happily-ever-after. And Deborah Standridge is one of them. When she called off her wedding to the perfect man to pursue her passion as an architect, she didn't mean to hurt anyone. But Deborah saw her chance to finally make her own dreams come and she took it, setting in motion a tragedy that has haunted her ever since.
 
Now, as one of Denver's most successful architects, Deborah has avoided love at all costs…until Daniel Parker walks into her life. He commissions her to design his company's headquarters and soon makes her want to believe in love again. But Dan is keeping a shocking secret that could rip apart everything they've built—and break Deborah's heart once and for all. Will Deborah find the strength to put the past behind her to fight for a love that could last for all time?

Crowning Design
Leila Meacham

